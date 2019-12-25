US Supreme Court Set to Rule on Cases Involving Trump Financial Records in 2020

Articles

In 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court is set to rule on several cases involving the financial records of President Donald Trump and the Trump Organization, which have been demanded by Democrats investigating corruption and foreign meddling in the U.S. election. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara takes a look back at the cases involving the president's businesses and how he tries to shield his finances from scrutiny

