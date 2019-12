Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 24 December 2019 21:26 Hits: 3

Michael Bloomberg is one of the world's richest men, with a net worth of about $56 billion. He said his campaign cut ties with the vendor as soon as it learned prison workers were making calls.

(Image credit: Mark Makela/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2019/12/24/791194618/bloomberg-campaign-vendor-used-prison-labor-to-make-presidential-campaign-calls?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics