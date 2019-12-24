2019 Crookie Good Guys Of The Year: Public Servants FTW

Articles

We may never know the names of some public servants who cooperated with investigations of the most corrupt so-called president ever. For them, and the ones whose testimony was televised, we thank you. Their courage is in stark contrast to the Trump administration officials who did not comply with Congressional subpoenas. You can peruse the testimony videos we have for 2019 in our video archive here. And we note that in particular Ambassador Marie Yovanovich was a victim of witness intimidation by Donald Trump in real time on camera on November 15. [clmediameta nid=154526] Thank you again for your courage, Ambassador.

