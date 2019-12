Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 19 December 2019

Former N.C. Gov. Pat McCrory said Thursday he won’t run for governor but will “seriously consider” a 2022 campaign for the U.S. Senate. McCrory made the announcement on his morning … Click to Continue »

