Journalist Leaves Christian Post Amid Its Plans To Attack Christianity Today

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 24 December 2019 16:34 Hits: 3

Mark Galli's editorial for Christianity Today continues to send shockwaves through the Evangelical community, one that overwhelmingly supports this debased and immoral president. Yesterday another publication sent notice it intended to support Trump in their own editorial. In protest, one of their journalists resigned immediately. Source: Washington Post The decision by Christianity Today to publish an editorial describing President Trump as “immoral” and calling for his removal drew immediate rebuke from the president himself, who called the outlet “a far left magazine.” The piece drew nearly 3 million unique visitors to the magazine’s website and became the talk of TV news shows over the weekend. At the same time, the longtime centrist-right evangelical magazine saw a rush of canceled subscriptions — and an even greater wave of new subscribers, magazine President Timothy Dalrymple said. Both he and the author of the editorial, retiring editor in chief Mark Galli, could also face personal and professional consequences, according to interviews with several other conservative Christian leaders and writers who in the past have spoken out critically about Trump. They described losing book sales, conference attendees, donors, church members and relationships.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2019/12/journalist-leaves-christian-post-amid-its