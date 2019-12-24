Crookie 'With Friends Like These' Award: Rudy Giuliani

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 24 December 2019 17:00 Hits: 3

Above, from October 4, 2019, Rudy Guiliani appeared five nights in a row on Fox News. UPDATE: The original version of this post was written before the most disastrous interview of 2019, forever known as the Bloody Mary Interview. The personal attorney for the President of the United States showed up to an interview with his fly open, falsely claimed to be Jewish, lost his phone during the interview, drooled all over his shirt, called everybody assholes, and no one’s even surprised. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) December 24, 2019 Giuliani arguing that he is “more of a Jew” than a literal Holocaust survivor is the logical conclusion of Trumpist Jews’ argument that liberal and left wing Jews (the majority of American Jews!) are not really Jewish. https://t.co/1X4OUrWT9C pic.twitter.com/thyIyXlF0H

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2019/12/crookie-friends-these-award-rudy-giuliani