Ex-Dem Van Drew On Fox: ‘So Proud To Be Associated With You … You Truly Represent What News Media Should Be’

After turning coat from Democrat to Republican, Rep. Jeff Van Drew ran to Fox News and slobbered over “the work that you do and the objectivity that you have.” In case you missed it, Van Drew formally became a Republican last week and pledged “undying support” for Donald Trump despite promising voters late last month that he, a lifelong Democrat would remain one. But now that Van Drew is getting pro-Trump money, he’s bowing down and slobbering over Trump TV and one of its biggest Trump sycophants, Maria Bartiromo. You could feel the love in the air when Bartiromo began the interview with an enthusiastic, “Congressman, it is a pleasure to see you.” Van Drew’s response was jaw dropping.

