The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

The Crookie Awards 2019: Lindsey Graham

Category: Politics Hits: 5

Is there a bigger Trump toadie hypocrite than Lindsey Graham? No there is not. Lindsey Graham: Bill Clinton actually committed a crime, Donald Trump has done nothing wrong pic.twitter.com/vw4HM6kTC0 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) December 19, 2019 But he’s also running for re-election in 2020, and I think it’s really super important that we remind the voters of South Carolina that he is gearing up to cut their Social Security and Medicare, and that he has said so more than once, on cable television, with the cameras rolling: [clmediameta nid=151525]

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2019/12/crookie-awards-2019-lindsey-graham

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version