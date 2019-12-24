The Crookie Awards 2019: Lindsey Graham

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 24 December 2019

Is there a bigger Trump toadie hypocrite than Lindsey Graham? No there is not. Lindsey Graham: Bill Clinton actually committed a crime, Donald Trump has done nothing wrong pic.twitter.com/vw4HM6kTC0 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) December 19, 2019 But he’s also running for re-election in 2020, and I think it’s really super important that we remind the voters of South Carolina that he is gearing up to cut their Social Security and Medicare, and that he has said so more than once, on cable television, with the cameras rolling: [clmediameta nid=151525]

