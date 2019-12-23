200 Top Evangelicals Call Out Christianity Today For Anti-Trump Editorial

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Monday, 23 December 2019 21:44 Hits: 4

A group of evangelical leaders, including some who serve on President Trump’s evangelical advisory board, sent a letter to Christianity Today expressing their disdain for the publication’s recent editorial, which called for Trump to be removed from office.

In a letter obtained by the Christian Post, top evangelicals and known Trump supporters, including Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. and former Rep. Michele Bachmann, the group threatened to pull support from Christianity Today and derided the publication for targeting evangelicals.

“Your editorial offensively questioned the spiritual integrity and Christian witness of tens-of-millions of believers who take seriously their civic and moral obligations,” the group wrote. “It not only targeted our President; it also targeted those of us who support him, and have supported you.”

The letter was addressed to Timothy Dalrymple, the president of Christianity Today, and claimed that the editorial writer Mark Galli went out of his way to insult evangelicals who continue to support Trump.

“We are Bible-believing Christians and patriotic Americans who are simply grateful that our President has sought our advice as his administration has advanced policies that protect the unborn, promote religious freedom, reform our criminal justice system, contribute to strong working families through paid family leave, protect the freedom of conscience, prioritize parental rights, and ensure that our foreign policy aligns with our values while making our world safer, including through our support of the State of Israel,” they wrote.

Galli made waves with his editorial, one of the first prominent evangelicals to speak out in support of impeachment. Conservatives were raddled by the editorial and Trump lashed out calling the publication — which was founded by the late evangelical super power Billy Graham — a “far left” magazine.

Trump plans to attend a gathering for the launch of the “Evangelicals for Trump” coalition in Florida next month.

