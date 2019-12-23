Mar-a-Limbo: With Senate trial on hold, Trump faces uncertainty during Florida vacation

Articles

Mar-a-Lago? For President Donald Trump this holiday season, his South Florida resort likely will feel more like Mar-a-Limbo. As Trump mulls becoming only the third sitting president to be impeached during rounds of golf in the sun and dinners chatting with members at his swanky West Palm Beach digs, his next moves remain unclear. That’s because they will be dictated by who blinks first in a game of high-stakes impeachment chicken: Speaker Nancy Pelosi or Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

