The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Mar-a-Limbo: With Senate trial on hold, Trump faces uncertainty during Florida vacation

Category: Politics Hits: 3

Mar-a-Lago? For President Donald Trump this holiday season, his South Florida resort likely will feel more like Mar-a-Limbo. As Trump mulls becoming only the third sitting president to be impeached during rounds of golf in the sun and dinners chatting with members at his swanky West Palm Beach digs, his next moves remain unclear. That’s because they will be dictated by who blinks first in a game of high-stakes impeachment chicken: Speaker Nancy Pelosi or Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/whitehouse/mar-limbo-senate-trial-hold-trump-faces-uncertainty-florida-vacation

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version