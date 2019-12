Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 24 December 2019 01:44 Hits: 2

Two Virginia Democrats are calling on the state’s governor to remove Virginia’s Confederate General Robert E. Lee statue from the U.S. Capitol. Reps. Jennifer Wexton and A. Donald McEachin both requested that Gov. Ralph Northam (D)...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/475795-virginia-lawmakers-ask-governor-to-remove-states-robert-e-lee-statue-from-us