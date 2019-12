Articles

Category: Politics Published on Monday, 23 December 2019 20:07 Hits: 2

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday told a federal court that House Democrats no longer have a need for grand jury materials from former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation because the impeachment articles against President Trump...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/475762-doj-argues-democrats-no-longer-need-mueller-documents-after