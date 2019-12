Articles

Category: Politics Published on Monday, 23 December 2019 13:25 Hits: 0

Former Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill (Mo.) said on Sunday that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has “presided over absolutely destroying Senate norms” amid partisan tensions in the upper chamber.“I think the Senate was broken,...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/475711-mccaskill-mitch-mcconnell-has-presided-over-absolutely-destroying-senate