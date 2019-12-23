The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

What is the pay gap between men and women?

The disparity in how much women make compared with men comes up often in the political discourse, tagged with a call to action to help women’s paychecks catch up. Several leading Democratic presidential candidates recently highlighted one of the biggest imbalances — saying that a Latina woman must work 23 months to make the amount a white man makes in one year, or that they make 54 cents on the dollar. See Figure 1 on PolitiFact.com PolitiFact has been fact-checking claims about women’s pay for years. It’s important to know a speaker’s choice of words can significantly affect whether their ... >>More

Read more http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/article/2019/dec/23/key-facts-about-gender-pay-gap-explained/

