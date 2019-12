Articles

Category: Politics Published on Monday, 23 December 2019 16:06 Hits: 4

A Chinese government official says the forced detention of a million people in Xinjiang is "fake news." But a leaked cache of government documents proves otherwise.

(Image credit: y PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Image)

Read more https://the1a.org/shows/2019-12-23/uighurs?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics