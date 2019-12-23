The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump Has Another Crazy Rant Against The Evils Of Wind Power

If your crazy uncle sounded like this you'd think twice about inviting him to sit around your Holiday table. But here we are, your crazy uncle as the president of the United States. Trump is the guy you'd move away from if he sat down next to you at a bar and started into one of his rants. Source: Mediaite While Trump was mocking the Green New Deal to attendees of the Turning Point USA conference Saturday, he turned his attention to wind power. “I never understood wind,” Trump said. “I know windmills very much, I have studied it better than anybody. I know it is very expensive. They are made in China and Germany mostly, very few made here, almost none, but they are manufactured, tremendous — if you are into this — tremendous fumes and gases are spewing into the atmosphere. You know we have a world, right?” “So the world is tiny compared to the universe. So tremendous, tremendous amount of fumes and everything. You talk about the carbon footprint, fumes are spewing into the air, right spewing, whether it is China or Germany, is going into the air,” he continued. “A windmill will kill many bald eagles,” Trump continued. “After a certain number, they make you turn the windmill off, that is true. By the way, they make you turn it off. And yet, if you killed one, they put you in jail. That is OK. But why is it OK for windmills to destroy the bird population?”

