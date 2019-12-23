Citing 'Love For Jesus,' Christianity Today Rejects Trump Yet Again

Articles

Published on Monday, 23 December 2019

At the end of the day, we write for a readership of One. God is our Tower. Let the whirlwind come. --- Christianity Today, in an update to an editorial saying Trump should be removed from office. I have gotten in the habit of assuming most if not all evangelicals are hypocritical frauds, and I'm happy to see there are some people left who strive to be, you know, actual Christians. I don't think I was the only one, either. That's why with the original Christianity Today editorial last week, it was such big news that a prominent publication called for Donald Trump's impeachment and removal. Evangelical frauds like Jerry Fallwell Jr. and Franklin Graham were quick to spot the opportunity presented by an amoral, ruthless and transactional figurehead like Trump. And it was depressing to see how few Christian leaders stood up to him. Since the first editorial was published, the fake Christians were quick to gather around Fearless Leader and assure him he was still their guy. Now Christianity Today has done it again with another editorial, this time by Timothy Dalrymple, their president and CEO, "The Flag In The Whirlwind":

