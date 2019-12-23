John Bolton Slams Trump On Flaccid North Korea Policy

Articles

In an interview with Jonathan Swan of Axios, former National Security Adviser for Donald Trump, Ambassador John Bolton accused Donald Trump of "bluffing" on wanting to clamp down on North Korea's nuclear weapons capabilities. Color the rest of us shocked that Trump would bluff about anything. Bolton also stated that the White House would have to do something very unusual if Kim Jung-un followed through on his "Christmas Surprise" threat — admit that they were wrong in their approach. How adorable. Props to Bolton for speaking out against Trump as he has these last few months, and I, for one can appreciate his wry, satiric wit in the following conversation: Trump's top envoy to North Korea, Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, said recently that if North Korea follows through on that threat, it would be "most unhelpful in achieving a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula." Bolton called Biegun's statement "a late entry but a clear winner in the Understatement of the Year Award contest." No one, though, should be surprised that Trump is terrible at this, and deluded enough to believe that he's capable of bringing psychotic despots to their knees by virtue of his raw, manly-man aura. Clearly, this is what he thought and continues to think.

