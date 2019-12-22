The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Following Trump Impeachment, Congress Breaks for Holidays

Category: Politics Hits: 2

Congress is in recess after the House of Representatives voted to approve two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, stemming from a phone call in July with Ukraine’s president in which Trump urged an investigation of a political rival. Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic leaders in the House must now decide when or whether to send the articles to the Republican-controlled Senate for trial. But some top senators have already said they do not intend to act as impartial jurors. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more.
 

image
0

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/following-trump-impeachment-congress-breaks-holidays-4130111

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version