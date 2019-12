Articles

Category: Politics Published on Sunday, 22 December 2019

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said on Sunday that senators on both sides of the aisle should not be commenting on how they'll vote at the end of the looming Senate impeachment trial before the process concludes. "I’m going to take an oath of office...

