Rep. Greg Pence calls House impeachment vote ‘Bulls--- to the fourth degree’

“Bullsh-- to the fourth degree”: That’s what Rep. Greg Pence had to say Thursday morning as TMZ not-so-pleasantly surprised the congressman and asked him his thoughts on the House vote to impeach President Donald Trump just the night before. The vice president’s brother was entering what appeared to be the Cannon Office Building along with Rep. Michael Waltz, who seems to have slipped away from the scene unscathed.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/hoh/rep-greg-pence-calls-house-impeachment-vote-bullsh-to-the-fourth-degree

