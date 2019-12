Articles

Category: Politics Published on Sunday, 22 December 2019 16:07 Hits: 1

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) defended Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) decision to not send the House-passed articles of impeachment to the Senate until parameters of a trial in the upper chamber are agreed upon. "Speaker Pelosi is ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/475655-senate-democrat-pelosi-doing-exactly-the-right-thing-withholding