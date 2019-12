Articles

Category: Politics Published on Sunday, 22 December 2019 18:17 Hits: 1

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said on Sunday that the news media should be highlighting the confirmations of judges appointed by President Trump instead of impeachment.Rubio in a tweet accused the media of being so “obsessed” with impeachment that...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/475670-rubio-confirmation-of-trump-judges-not-getting-enough-attention