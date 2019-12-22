Johnson Upset He Can't Immediately Exonerate Trump, Himself

Articles

Published on Sunday, 22 December 2019

Ron Johnson decided to get an early start on Festivus by going on This Week and airing his grievances against Speaker Nancy Pelosi for not immediately sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate: MARTHA RADDATZ: You said earlier this month that you think the consensus in the Senate would be to let the House make its case, the White House make its case, and then put forward a motion to vote without witnesses. Is that still what you see happening? JOHNSON: Yes, I think so. That’s, you know, just general discussion within the conference. The case is pretty gruel from my standpoint. So, I want both sides have a fair chance to making their case and we should take a vote. RADDATZ: So, you believe there are 51 votes in the Senate for the quick trial with no witnesses. Is that something moderate Republicans will support? JOHNSON: Again, I can’t speak for anybody else, but I’m just saying the scuttlebutt by the inside of the conference would seem to support that I would think. RADDATZ: And you have criticized Speaker Pelosi for not immediately transmitting articles of impeachment to the Senate and try to get leverage with the Senate to agree to hear from key witnesses like Mick Mulvaney, John Bolton. But why shouldn’t you be willing to call witnesses?

