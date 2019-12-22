White Nationalist Stephen Miller Complains Democrats ‘Divide People By Race’

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Sunday, 22 December 2019 15:32 Hits: 2

So, how do you react if you're a "senior policy adviser" for the Trump administration, and it's been recently revealed that you've been corresponding with Breitbart News in an attempt to weaponize hatred of immigrants, xenophobia and anti-Semitism? Why, accuse the other side of doing the same thing, of course. Here's white nationalist Stephen Miller doing exactly that on this Friday's Trish Regan Primetime on the Fox Business Network: White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller, appeared on the Fox Business program Trish Regan Primetime Friday, telling the host that Democrats' attacks on him are the result of anti-Semitism. Miller gave an exclusive interview to Regan addressing the allegations of racism against him. The interview comes the same day as a letter to the White House signed by all the Jewish Democratic members of the House of Representatives demanding his resignation.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2019/12/white-nationalist-stephen-miller-attempts