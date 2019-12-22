S.E. Cupp Gets Crushed Out On Live TV For Comparing Trump's Lies To Obama's 'Subtle Misleadings'

Articles

CNN conservative host S.E. Cupp was called out on air on Sunday after she compared President Donald Trump's record of falsehoods to misstatements by former President Barack Obama. "I think there are two different realities and two different sets of quote -- unquote facts," Cupp said regarding Trump's war on the truth. "The propaganda is working." Cupp then took a moment to "push back" on fellow panelist Catherine Rampell of The Washington Post. "Stringing all of these lies together is really important and good work," Cupp began. "But I'm not sure that he's getting away with it. I think the media is really holding him and Republicans accountable." "The media writ large employs people just to fact check now," she continued. "If you compare that, I think, to Obama's media, for example, I think they were a lot more helpful in the sort of more subtle misleadings that Obama participated in during his administration." "Obama never made claims like this," Rampell interrupted. Cupp countered: "His lie of the year, which was if you like your health insurance, if you like your provider, you can keep your doctor. That was parroted and promoted by a lot of people in the press because I think they wanted to believe it was true... And I think that Trump gets a lot more scrutiny." "I think to say that Trump and Republicans are getting away with the lies where the media is concerned is just not true," she added. "Will voters hold Trump accountable? We'll have to see in 2020."

