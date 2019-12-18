Articles

Published on Wednesday, 18 December 2019

Who Will Win The December Democratic Debate?We’re partnering with Ipsos to poll voters before and after the candidates take the stage.

Just seven candidates have qualified for latest debate, and we’re once again partnering with Ipsos to track how Thursday’s face-off, hosted by “PBS NewsHour” and Politico, affects likely primary voters’ feelings about the candidates on the stage. The FiveThirtyEight/Ipsos poll, conducted using Ipsos’s KnowledgePanel, will interview the same group of voters twice, once on either side of the debate, to capture both the “before” and “after” picture.

The before picture

Who voters are considering

Share of respondents who are considering voting for each candidate

0%102030405060Joe Biden52.2%Bernie Sanders38.9%Elizabeth Warren38.6%Pete Buttigieg24.7%Andrew Yang11.4%Amy Klobuchar9.8%Tom Steyer7.7%

Respondents could pick multiple candidates or ‘someone else.’

The field may be shrinking, but this hasn’t stopped many voters in our poll from saying they’re considering multiple candidates. More than half said they were considering Joe Biden, and Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders were clustered close together at around 40 percent. Pete Buttigieg rounds out the top tier, but things taper off quickly after that. We’ll be tracking how this list of voters’ maybes changes after the debate. Are they considering fewer candidates? More? And which candidates gained or lost the most potential supporters?

The popularity contest

Candidates’ favorable and unfavorable ratings among likely primary voters

Unfavorable

Favorable

Before debate

After debate

Joe Biden

68.4%

25.2%

Bernie Sanders

66.7%

26.2%

Elizabeth Warren

61.6%

21.5%

Pete Buttigieg

46.3%

16.9%

Andrew Yang

35.0%

18.9%

Amy Klobuchar

29.2%

18.2%

Tom Steyer

23.6%

19.4%

Respondents are also being asked whether they have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of the candidates so we can track who’s well liked and who isn’t. When paired with horse-race polls, favorability ratings can help tell us which candidates have room to expand their coalition and which may already be maxed out.

Our latest coverage

Which matters most: policy positions … or winning?

Share of likely primary voters by whether, if they had to choose, they’d prefer a candidate who has a good chance of beating Trump or a candidate who agrees with them on the issues

0255075100%025507510035.8%64.2%35.8%64.2%Shared stance on issuesAbility to beat TrumpShared stance on issuesAbility to beat Trump

Excludes respondents who chose ‘I don’t know enough to say.’

We’re also asking voters what matters more to them — a candidate who agrees with them on the issues or someone who would be a strong candidate against President Trump. As you can see, nearly two-thirds of respondents prefer a candidate who can win the general election.

Who voters think can beat Trump

Respondents’ estimates of the likelihood, from 0 percent (impossible) to 100 percent (certain), that each candidate would beat Trump if they were the Democratic nominee

Joe Biden20400%100%67.1%AverageAbsolutely certainto lose to TrumpAbsolutely certainto beat Trump

Bernie Sanders20400%100%56.6%

Elizabeth Warren20400%100%53.6%

Pete Buttigieg20400%100%45.2%

Andrew Yang20400%100%32.8%

Amy Klobuchar20400%100%32.3%

Tom Steyer20400%100%30.1%

Finally, we’re asking respondents to estimate each Democrat’s chances of defeating Trump — from 0 percent to 100 percent. Going into the debate, as in other general-election polls, Biden is still the candidate voters think is most likely to beat Trump. On average, though Sanders and Warren weren’t too far behind.

All the data presented here comes from polling done by Ipsos for FiveThirtyEight, using Ipsos’s KnowledgePanel, a probability-based online panel that is recruited to be representative of the U.S. population. For this study, the same group of respondents is interviewed before and after the debate to track whether and how their answers changed. An initial wave of polling was conducted before the debates began, with a follow-up wave after the debate. The first wave of the poll was conducted from Dec. 13 to Dec. 18 among a general population sample of adults, with 3,543 respondents who say they are likely to vote in their state’s Democratic primary or caucus. For the likely Democratic primary voter subset of respondents, the poll has a margin of error of +/- 1.8 percentage points.

All Wave 1 respondents were weighted according to general population benchmarks from the Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey March 2018 Supplement. This provides the appropriate demographic distributions for the subset of likely Democratic primary voters, which serve as the weighting benchmarks for Wave 2 respondents. Likely Democratic primary voters are the respondent base for all charts except where otherwise noted. The respondent pool is subject to some amount of attrition from Wave 1 to Wave 2, which our weights account for.

Additional contributions by Laura Bronner.

