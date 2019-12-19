Politics Podcast: What Comes Next In Trump’s Impeachment

Articles

The House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump on Wednesday. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses the politics and evidence that led to Trump’s impeachment and previews what’s to come in his trial in the Senate.

