In Op-Ed, Flake Urges Republicans To At Least Admit That Trump Did Something Wrong

In a Friday op-ed for the Washington Post, former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) urged his old Republican senator peers to at least break out of President Donald Trump’s “alternate reality” and admit that he has done something wrong.

He did not go as far as to say they should vote to convict him and remove him from office during the Senate trial, saying that “both positions can be defended.”

But he did insist that they avoid the “appalling spectacle” put forth by their peers in the House of Representatives who promoted “bizarre and debunked conspiracy theories.”

Flake retired when his term ended in 2018, one of the most vulnerable lawmakers at the time due to his criticism of Trump.

