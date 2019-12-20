Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 20 December 2019 14:25 Hits: 0

President Donald Trump, always looking to fight back when he feels attacked, on Friday panned Christianity Today after the religious publication called for him to be removed from office. “The facts in this instance are unambiguous: The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents. That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral,” the publication wrote in an editorial published Thursday.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/trump-punches-back-at-far-left-mainstream-christian-publication-after-editorial