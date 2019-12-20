The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Joel Jankowsky, longtime Akin Gump lobbyist, exits K Street

When Joel Jankowsky left Capitol Hill in 1977 to set up shop on K Street, his transition through the revolving door seems bizarre by the influence industry’s current norms: He lobbied both parties. “The whole thing has changed so drastically,” Jankowsky said recently in his office at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, a 42-year gig that he’s retiring from at year’s end.

