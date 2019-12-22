The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

For Congress, 2019 Begins with Shutdown, Ends with Impeachment

2019 began with cheers at the U.S. Capitol as a record number of women as well as ethnic and religious minority members were sworn in as lawmakers. But, as 435 representatives and 100 senators got down to work, polarized politics regularly stalled progress in the politically-divided Congress, which ended the year consumed by the impeachment of President Donald Trump. VOA's Carolyn Presutti reports, even with impeachment proceedings, Congress ended the year with a sudden flurry of significant legislative action

