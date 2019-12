Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 19 December 2019 18:26 Hits: 0

Retiring Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) said Thursday that he plans to remain in Congress through the end of next year, though he left open the prospect of an early exit if other "possibilities" emerge."At this point I plan to serve out my term," he...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/475320-meadows-says-he-plans-to-serve-through-the-term-with-an-asterisk