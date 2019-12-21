Rep. Clyburn: 'Fearless' Pelosi Fighting McConnell’s Sham Impeachment Trial

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Saturday, 21 December 2019 20:33 Hits: 4

Recently Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell boasted on Fox News he planned to conduct a sham impeachment trial in the Senate. Now he’s whining because Pelosi won’t play along. AM Joy host Joy Reid played a clip of McConnell accusing Pelosi and Democrats of getting “cold feet” over impeachment and being “too afraid” to send over their “shoddy” articles. Clyburn smacked that down beautifully. CLYBURN: Nancy Pelosi reminds me of all the women that I've had in my life - respectful of everybody, fearful of nobody. Nancy is not fearful of this process. She is fearful of some of the things that's come from the lips of Mitch McConnell when he's made it very, very clear that he is not interested in having a fair trial. He's interested in rigging a system and going through a process that will eventually acquit this president, and he's not going to call witnesses. Some of them said - I think my colleague from South Carolina says he's not interested in hearing the facts. Now, if anybody can see all the smoke that has been surrounding this president, especially in recent weeks, in securing our foreign relationships, they would know there are some facts that ought to be looked at and we ought to be bringing some witnesses forward who have been party to some of this stuff. So we're not going to be a part of a rigged system if we can help it.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2019/12/rep-clyburn-fearless-pelosi-fighting