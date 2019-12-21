GOPer Crows About Plans For Wisconsin Voter Suppression

Articles

Saturday, 21 December 2019

Justin Clark, a close re-election adviser of Donald Trump's, told top Republicans in Wisconsin to have no fear. Everyone knows the GOP is big into voter suppression, and if they think 2016 was bad, they ain't seen nothing, yet. Like a coach pumping up his team at half-time, Clark told a bunch of GOP operatives the game plan for 2020. No surprises there, though. It was about as predictable as that coach telling his players, "Okay, now the way we win is that we're gonna score more points than the other team, got it?" The team says, "Gee, coach, but we're not as good!" and the coach says, "Don't worry! We're gonna pay off the officials and they're only gonna be allowed to play with half their team. We'll just have peeps with guns in front of their benches to keep 'em from going on the field, okay?" Team: "GO TEAM!" According to the Associated Press: “Traditionally it’s always been Republicans suppressing votes in places,” Clark said at the event. “Let’s start protecting our voters. We know where they are. ... Let’s start playing offense a little bit. That’s what you’re going to see in 2020. It’s going to be a much bigger program, a much more aggressive program, a much better-funded program.”

