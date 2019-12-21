AM Joy Guest: Stephen Miller In The WH 'Says Something Terrible About Us'

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Saturday, 21 December 2019 18:50 Hits: 6

Joy Reid closed her interview with national security expert and ex-Republican Tom Nichols today by asking about the rise of Republican white nationalism as exemplified by Miller. Despite his own Jewish heritage, Reid noted that 25 Jewish lawmakers have asked Trump to fire Miller over his white nationalist comments. Yet Republicans have refused even to include the words “white nationalism” in a bill designed to combat that exact problem in the military. She followed with a clip of Miller calling Democrats racist and Trump “the anti-racist president.” “Can you explain this guy to me?” Reid asked her guest. Nichols’ answer was epic: NICHOLS: You know, there's a bunch of guys in this movement and close to Trump that are just these kind of sad, angry, little boys that, you know, didn't have any friends in college or something, that there is this kind of creepiness, but I think the more amazing thing is that we've just gotten used to it. There was once a time in this country where somebody like Stephen Miller, after the first thing he'd said or written, even before the election, would never have been allowed to walk the halls of the White House. There were limits in this country and now we sort of shrug and say, “Eh, what are you going to do?” And I think that’s really tragic. It says something terrible about us, as a country, that he still works in the White House.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2019/12/am-joy-guest-stephen-miller-wh-says