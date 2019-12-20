Campus Notebook: Ethics Committee unveils rules for member service on private boards

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 20 December 2019 19:42 Hits: 3

Former Rep. Chris Collins sat on the board of an Australian biotechnology company and used his privileged, insider knowledge that the stock would imminently plummet to help his family and others avoid $768,000 in losses, a decision that lead to the demise of his political career and leaves him facing prison time. Those actions forced the House Ethics Committee to grapple with how to deter such a breach of public trust in federally elected officials in Congress. House Resolution 6 created a new clause in the Code of Official Conduct — set to take effect Jan. 1, 2020 — that prohibits members, delegates, the resident commissioner, officers and employees of the House from serving as an officer or director of any public company. The measure also outlaws them from serving on a company traded on a foreign market, such as Innate Immunotherapeutics, the company Collins worked for.

https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/campus-notebook-ethics-committee-unveils-rules-member-service-private-boards