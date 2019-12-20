The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump accepts Pelosi invitation to deliver State of the Union address Feb. 4

Updated 2:37 p.m. | President Donald Trump accepted Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s invitation Friday to deliver his State of the Union address on Feb. 4, which will be his first visit to the House since Democrats voted to impeach him. The invite came in a letter Pelosi sent to Trump citing “the spirit of our Constitution,” which calls for the president to give Congress information on the state of the union “from time to time.”

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/pelosi-invites-trump-deliver-state-union-address-feb-4

