Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 19 December 2019 20:12 Hits: 1

President Trump met with Rep. Jefferson Van Drew (N.J.) at the White House on Thursday and announced that the Democrat would switch parties and become a Republican.“Jeff will be joining the Republican Party,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/475345-trump-announces-van-drew-will-become-a-republican-in-oval-office