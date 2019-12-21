Like A GOP Officeholder, The Editor Of Christianity Today Condemned Trump On The Way Out The Door

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Saturday, 21 December 2019 16:41 Hits: 3

I guess I should be impressed that Mark Galli, the editor in chief of Christianity Today, has written an editorial for the magazine that calls for President Trump's removal from office. But I can't help noting this fact about Galli: The editorial is also perhaps a final word from Mr. Galli, who announced his retirement in October. His departure is effective Jan. 3, 2020. It's what we see among Republican officeholders: Many of them are reportedly very uncomfortable with Trump, but while they're in office they don't dare criticize him. Many won't criticize him even after they leave office, because they hope to return to power someday or want to sustain lobbying careers. Quite a few Republicans who left office many years ago and have established lives after electoral politics are willing take Trump on, but not the ones who think their D.C. careers are still viable. Is Galli in a similar situation? Would he have written this editorial if he were in the middle of his career and were staying with the magazine? We're told that not everyone at Christianity Today agrees with the editorial.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2019/12/gop-officeholder-editor-christianity-today