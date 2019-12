Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 20 December 2019 21:29 Hits: 5

NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Adam Taylor of Sojourners, a christian peace and justice organization, about reaction to Thursday's Christianity Today op-ed in support of impeaching President Trump.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2019/12/20/790319810/what-it-means-that-a-christian-publication-is-calling-for-trumps-removal-from-of?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics