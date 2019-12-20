While We Were Watching Impeachment, Comrade Trump Was Busy Screwing Puerto Rico

Articles

[Above: Trump tosses paper towels at Puerto Rico hurricane survivors, 2017.] Guys, while we were all watching Cheetolini getting impeached, he was working his usual white magic: Trump slashed Puerto Rico’s Medicaid money as part of budget deal President Donald Trump intervened to cut the federal government’s Medicaid funding for Puerto Rico as part of a larger government spending deal, according to four sources with knowledge of the discussions. The budget deal unveiled by lawmakers this week allocates up to $5.7 billion in Medicaid funds for the island over two years — instead of $12 billion over four years that Republican and Democratic leaders on two key congressional committees had endorsed after months of negotiating a long-term financial path for Puerto Rico.

