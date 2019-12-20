Tucker Carlson: Trump Impeachment 'Has A Lot To Do With Slavery'

Articles

Friday, 20 December 2019

Tucker Carlson’s White Power Hour must have scoured through hours of Congressmembers’ impeachment debate remarks to find one the host could distort for dog whistles to his white nationalist fans. In fact, there was nothing racial in the articles of impeachment that were passed Wednesday night. They accused Donald Trump of abusing his power and obstructing Congress when he withheld aid to Ukraine, pressured its newly-elected president to dig up dirt on Trump’s (white) political foe, Joe Biden, and then blocked witnesses and documents from Congressional oversight. But Carlson’s White Power elves proved they are nothing if not resourceful. First, Carlson racialized the Democrats’ impeachment mantra, “Nobody is above the law.” Carlson sneered, “Except for anyone who might potentially vote Democrat, in which case laws are racist and must be ignored. You know that. That’s pretty amusing.” Next, Carlson highlighted a comment by African American Rep. Hakeem Jeffries to dishonestly suggest impeachment is about rights for black people: CARLSON: So why are we here? Why are we talking about this? Why have we devoted 43 minutes so far tonight to this topic? Why is the president being impeached?

