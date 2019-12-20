Friday News Dump: Nancy Pelosi Raps With Trump, And Other News

Articles

What a week, huh? Christmas is a breeze compared to impeachment! On the “spend 10 fold” on R£D and converting DOD to fighting climate https://t.co/t2JLMlOVOT — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) December 20, 2019 “It is both an honor and disappointment to be the lone candidate of color on the stage tonight,” Andrew Yang said. #DemDebate https://t.co/B3BhKkkS2Q — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) December 20, 2019 Moderator: "Senator Warren, you would be the oldest president ever inaugurated."Sen. Warren: "I'd also be the youngest woman ever inaugurated." #DemDebate https://t.co/vhM8Oxtc0g pic.twitter.com/fBjH6LBDBI — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 20, 2019

