Kentucky's Ex-Governor Pardoned Rapist Of 9-year-old Because Her Hymen Was Intact

No words. Matt Bevin issued a number of pardons before he left office, each of them more heinous than the last. Thankfully, with these disclosures, we've seen the last of Kentucky's Matt Bevin ever holding public office again. The legacy of Matt Bevin is a stain on Kentucky. Source: Washington Post When the Louisville Courier-Journal revealed earlier this month that former Kentucky governor Matt Bevin (R) had pardoned a slew of violent criminals during his final weeks in office, he cited his belief in second chances. But on Thursday, Bevin offered a different explanation for one particularly controversial pardon: He said he didn’t believe that a 9-year-old girl was raped, because her hymen was intact. “There was zero evidence,” Bevin told talk-radio host Terry Meiners of WHAS.

