Mark Galli Responds After Trump Loses His Sh*t Over Evangelical Mag's Op-Ed

Published on Friday, 20 December 2019

I'm not sure I can actually describe what an earthquake Christianity Today's editor Mark Galli caused with his op-ed calling for Trump's removal from office by impeachment or election, but for perspective, the last time that publication made a statement in national politics was 21 years ago when they declared Bill Clinton morally unfit for office. Christianity Today was founded by Billy Graham. It is widely respected throughout the evangelical community as a publication which transcends politics and focuses on theology. You may not agree with that theology, but their influence is largely apolitical. This is why Franklin Graham is throwing a tantrum on Facebook about it. He understands exactly how much impact an op-ed has on the only solid constituency Trump has right now: evangelicals. Here's just a snippet, where he desperately tries to reclaim his father's name in the name of his god Trump:

