The Debate: The Centrality Of Corruption

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 20 December 2019 18:45 Hits: 6

For many years, the purveyors of DC conventional wisdom were certain that no one really cared about campaign finance or lobbying reform- I heard it a thousand times. Yet when the Democrats took power in the House at the beginning of this year, Nancy Pelosi- who knows how to read polls pretty damn well- chose to make HR1, legislation fundamentally reforming the campaign finance system, the first major new bill to be introduced and then passed by the Democrats. When Donald Trump surprised everyone in both the Republican and Democratic parties by winning first the nomination and then the general election in 2016 despite his boorish personality and all-around awfulness, he did it by convincing voters he would break the establishment’s china and “Drain the Swamp”. If Democrats are going to win the next election, they will need to convince voters that they will tame the corruption that has made DC dysfunctional.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2019/12/debate-centrality-corruption