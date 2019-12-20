The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Impeachment news roundup: Dec. 19

Category: Politics Hits: 1

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said no progress has been made in sorting out the framework of an impeachment trial in the Senate. “We remain at an impasse,” he said. McConnell outlined how the proposal from Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer differs from the process approved unanimously for the Clinton impeachment trial in 1998, saying Schumer wants “a new and different set of rules for President Trump.”  

https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/impeachment-news-roundup-dec-20

