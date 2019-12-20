Impeachment news roundup: Dec. 19

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 20 December 2019 00:06 Hits: 1

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said no progress has been made in sorting out the framework of an impeachment trial in the Senate. “We remain at an impasse,” he said. McConnell outlined how the proposal from Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer differs from the process approved unanimously for the Clinton impeachment trial in 1998, saying Schumer wants “a new and different set of rules for President Trump.”

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/impeachment-news-roundup-dec-20