The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Census effort gets $7.6 billion funding, ‘friended’ by Facebook

Category: Politics Hits: 2

The Census Bureau got a slew of new tools Thursday in preparation for next year’s census count, making congressional allies and advocates cautiously optimistic about the effort.  The same day Congress sent the White House a sweeping spending package that includes $7.6 billion for the Census Bureau, Facebook announced it would remove incorrect or misleading census information from its platform next year. The social media giant’s announcement follows steps by Google and the Census Bureau itself to keep online outreach efforts on track for the 2020 count.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/census-effort-gets-7-6-billion-funding-friended-by-facebook

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version