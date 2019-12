Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 20 December 2019

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that New Jersey Democratic Rep. Jeff Van Drew is, as expected, switching parties. “Jeff will be joining the Republican Party,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, with the freshman congressman by his side.

